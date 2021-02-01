StockMarketWire.com - Self-care consumer goods group Venture Life said it expected its annual adjusted earnings to more than doubled amid a jump in sales.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was seen increasing to at least £6 million, the company said in a trading update.
Revenue was expected to climb 49% to £30.1 million.
Venture life said there were no further shipments of product to its Chinese oral care partner in the second, but shipments were due to resume in first half of 2021.
