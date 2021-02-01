StockMarketWire.com - Call centre software group Netcall said it expected its first-half adjusted earnings to grow about 38% after it traded 'comfortably' in line with its expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through December were seen rising to £2.9 million, up from £2.1 million year-on-year.
Revenue was expected to climb 9% to £13.4 million.
'Netcall enjoyed another strong trading performance in the first half of the year, with good demand for both our intelligent automation and customer engagement offerings across our main markets of financial services, healthcare and public sector,' chief executive Henrik Bang said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
