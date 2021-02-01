StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher on Monday after China injected fresh funds into its money market, while silver prices rose on expectations the precious metal is being targeted by newly empowered day traders.
At 0817, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 41.55 points, or 0.7%, at 6,449,01.
Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion rallied 5.9% to 791.4p after the market embraced news that it had agreed to acquire American rival DTLR Villa for $495 million.
Originally named Downtown Locker Room, DTLR operated from 247 stores across 19 states, principally in the north and east of the US.
Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown added 1.1% to £17.2676, having upped its interim dividend after reporting a 10% rise in first-half profit thanks to an influx of new business and ongoing market recovery.
Hargreaves Lansdown declared an interim dividend of 11.9p per share, up 6% year-on-year.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca gained 0.3% to £75.16 after its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, won conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union.
Commercial real estate company Land Securities rose 1.1% to 621.6p, even as it corrected its December-quarter office rent collection rate for the rest of Central London to 70%, from the previously stated 82%.
B2B information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor added 0.3% to 957p on news that had acquired The Jacobsen, a price reporting agency, for $12.3 million.
The Jacobsen provided price assessments primarily in North American markets, including coverage of animal fats, feeds and vegetable oils.
Recruitment and training company Staffline climbed 4.2% to 58.9p, having forecast an underlying operating profit 'marginally ahead' of market expectations.
Video game developer Sumo firmed 1.1% to 356p following news that it had acquired Poland's PixelAnt Games for an initial £0.25 million, plus potential performance payments.
Out-of-hospital care group Totally added 2.3% to 32.75p after its Vocare unit won two 12-month contract extensions worth about £16.8 million combined.
Self-care consumer goods group Venture Life gained 2.3% to 90p on guiding for annual adjusted earnings to more than doubled amid a jump in sales.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
