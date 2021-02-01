StockMarketWire.com - Australian computer vision group Seeing Machines said it expected to report a 15% rise in first-half revenue and was trading in line with expectations for the full year.
Revenue for the six months through December was seen rising to A$18.1 million (£10.1 million), up from A$15.8 million year-on-year.
Total connected guardian units at 31 December amounted to 26,597, securing forward annualised recurring revenues including royalties of A$15.5 million.
The company's acsh position at 31 December was A$52.7 million, up from $38.1 million year-on-year.
'Seeing Machines continues to grow despite the ongoing disruption caused to its key transport sectors by the global Covid-19 pandemic,' the company said.
'FY2021 marks the start of production for two major Automotive OEM programs, one in Europe and one in North America, as well as one of many vehicles from an expanded program for an existing OEM customer, signalling the beginning of meaningful Automotive production royalty revenues.'
At 8:33am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was 0p at 5.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
