StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Phoenix Global Resources said a bridging facility provided by Mercuria had been upped to $20 million while the companies continued debt restructuring talks.
'The board continues to believe that it will be able to agree the restructure of the existing debt with Mercuria and formalise an agreement for new funding,' Phoenix said.
At 8:56am: [LON:PGR] Phoenix Global Resources PLC share price was 0p at 5.98p
