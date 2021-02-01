StockMarketWire.com - Independent financial advisor Frenkel Topping said it had acquired specialist cost law firms A & M Bacon and Partners in Costs for a total of up to £9 million.
The acquisitions were firmly in line with the company's strategy to pursue quality opportunities in, and to drive consolidation of, the pre-settlement professional services marketplace in personal injury and clinical negligence.
The total maximum consideration was £9.0 million, of which £5.0 million was payable in cash and £0.9 million through the issue of 2 million shares and a further £3.1 million deferred consideration was payable in cash in two tranches on 31 January 2022 and 31 January 2023, the company said.
'Bringing PIC and A&M Bacon into the wider group will enhance the company's chances of winning the AUM mandate in the result of a successful claim,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was 0p at 43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
