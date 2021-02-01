StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel developer Quadrise Fuels International said initial testing of its bioMSAR product confirmed it was viable as a diesel engine fuel.
The testing, at Aquafuel Research Ltd's UK test facility, also had shown that bioMSAR achieved higher efficiency compared to baseline testing on diesel.
Future third-party testing would incorporate optimisation at various loads, with further quantification of efficiency and emissions, and further announcements to be made in due course.
'We are pleased to have achieved such positive results for bioMSAR in terms of efficiency and emissions, especially as the test engine is designed for diesel as opposed to residue-based fuels,' operations head Mark Whittle said.
'These results give us a solid foundation for the future testing that is planned for medium (four-stroke) and low speed (two-stroke) engines, which are more typically used by our clients.'
