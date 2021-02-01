StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said work on the Wressle oilfield development in North Lincolnshire had been completed, with a key well placed on continuous test production.
The development was located within licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 of which it held a 40% economic interest.
Operations to re-complete the well and re-perforate a reservoir interval had been completed successfully, safely and on schedule, the company said.
Free-flow of oil had commenced and the well had been placed on continuous 24-hour test production.
The well was in normal clean-up phase as carefully being brought on-stream.
‘The joint venture will provide a further detailed update when flow rates have stabilised on completion of clean-up,’ Union Jack said.
