StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods company Coca-Cola European Partners confirmed that it had received regulatory approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board to acquire Coca-Cola Amatil.
The approval was received on 29 January 2021.
The scheme remained subject to other customary conditions, including CCL independent shareholder approval, court approval and the OIO regulatory approval, the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:CCEP] share price was 0p at 33.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
