StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group Parity said it had won an up to $5 million contract from the Scottish government for broadband infrastructure work.
The company said it had been selected as the government's digital technology resources partner to support the delivery of the Reaching 100% superfast broadband infrastructure programme.
The award represented a total opportunity of up to £5.0 million over the next three to six years, Parity said, strengthening its order book and underpinning its performance expectations over the period.
At 9:47am: [LON:PTY] Parity Group PLC share price was 0p at 7.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: