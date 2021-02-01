StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper focused said it had appointed two key service providers to accelerate the next phase of development at the new copper discovery at Big One deposit, within the its Mt Oxide project in Queensland, Australia.
Geology consultancy, ROM Resources, had been appointed to leverage legacy and current data to model up a maiden JORC compliant inferred resource.
GeoDiscovery, a geophysics consultancy, had been appointed to undertake an extensive geophysical survey, the company said.
The geology team were working on a comprehensive update of the Big One deposit, which was expected to be released imminently, it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
