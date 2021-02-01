StockMarketWire.com - Remoted Monitored Systems said production of anti-viral masks had been delayed after two engineers contracted COVID-19.
The engineers were from Lemu, the manufacturers of a mask making machine.
Commissioning was due to have been completed over the weekend. The engineers took their tests on Friday morning, with the positive results received on Saturday morning.
Commissioning of the machine would now be delayed until after their 10-day quarantine period had ended and they were fit to work.
‘It is frustratingly ironic to be so close to the production of an anti-viral mask and to be delayed due to these two positive cases,’ chairman Antony Legge said.
‘The lack of symptoms with the two engineers who tested positive shows the importance of following PHE guidelines and serves to further illustrate the market opportunity for our anti-viral masks.’
