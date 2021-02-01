StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca has agreed to sell its 26.7% stake in Viela Bio as part of the proposed acquisition of Viela by Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics.
AstraZeneca is expecting to receive cash proceeds and profit of around $760-$780 million for the sale of the holding.
The deal is expected to complete by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Maryland-based Viela, which develops medicines for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, was founded in 2018 as a spinoff from AstraZeneca.
At 1:12pm: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was 0p at 8633p
