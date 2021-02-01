StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources said it is going ahead with exploration on the South Ghanzi project in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana.
A combined airborne electromagnetic (AEM) and magnetic geophysics survey will be carried out at the South Ghanzi project.
Power Metal and Kavango Resources each have a 50% interest in the project. Kavango has signed a contract with SkyTEM Surveys ApS to fly 1,173 km of AEM and magnetic geophysics survey over the project.
The techniques have been instrumental in helping other companies identify significant copper mineralisation and copper deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt.
Power Metal and Kavango expect to commence work on an environmental management plan imminently. In preparation for the potential listing of the project on a recognised stock exchange, holding companies for the SJV have now been established with Kanye Resources in Botswana and Kanye Resources in England.
At 2:24pm: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: