StockMarketWire.com - Silver swings as FTSE 100 and S&P 500 make gains
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.9% at 6,466.42, rebounding after its worst week since October on positive Chinese manufacturing data and amid a strong open on Wall Street
By 4.30pm UK time the S&P 500 index was up 1.2% to 3,759.66.
Silver prices rose to an eight-year high before dropping back amid suggestions the precious metal is being targeted by newly empowered day traders.
Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion rallied 7% to 799p after the market embraced news that it had agreed to acquire American rival DTLR Villa for $495 million.
Originally named Downtown Locker Room, DTLR operated from 247 stores across 19 states, principally in the north and east of the US.
Low-cost carrier Ryanair was up 1.5% despite having swung to a deep third-quarter loss and cut annual passenger guidance, as the pandemic continued to hammer global travel markets.
Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown fell 4.5% to £16.32, having upped its interim dividend after reporting a 10% rise in first-half profit thanks to an influx of new business and ongoing market recovery.
Hargreaves Lansdown declared an interim dividend of 11.9p per share, up 6% year-on-year.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca fell 1.4% to £73.88 after its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, won conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union.
Commercial real estate company Land Securities rose 1% to 621p, even as it corrected its December-quarter office rent collection rate for the rest of Central London to 70%, from the previously stated 82%.
B2B information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor added 2.7% to 980p on news that had acquired The Jacobsen, a price reporting agency, for $12.3 million.
The Jacobsen provided price assessments primarily in North American markets, including coverage of animal fats, feeds and vegetable oils.
Recruitment and training company Staffline dipped 1.8% to 55.6p, having forecast an underlying operating profit 'marginally ahead' of market expectations.
Video game developer Sumo firmed 1.4% to 357p following news that it had acquired Poland's PixelAnt Games for an initial £0.25 million, plus potential performance payments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
