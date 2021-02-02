StockMarketWire.com - Property investor RDI REIT said it had sold 127 Charing Cross Road in London for a headline price of £59.3 million to Nomura Real Estate UK.
The disposal price reflectd a 1% premium to the 31 August asset valuation and a net initial yield of 3.1% per cent, based on the contracted rental income.
The property had been acquired as part of the AUK portfolio acquisition in March 2016 for £42.6 million.
RDI REIT said said the disposal price therefore reflected a 39.1% increase in value since acquisition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
