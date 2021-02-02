StockMarketWire.com - Translation services group Zoo Digital said it had made three new hires to enhance its dubbing capabilities.
The hires included Dave Concors as head of sound, Mariusz Jaworowski as a creative director and for central and eastern European and Andreas as Nordics dubbing manager.
Zoo said it was focused on expanding its expertise across Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to fulfil projects from global content providers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
