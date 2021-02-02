StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investment company NetScientific said trading in its shares had been suspended following receipt of a 'notification obligation' pending from a portfolio company.
NetScientific said it currently was not in a position to issue the notification, 'and as such it has therefore requested suspension of trading in its ordinary shares on AIM pending the release of said notification'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
