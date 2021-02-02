StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Gfinity said it had seen 'strong' performance in December, building on the month-on-month profitability reported in October and November.
On an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, basis, Gfinity said it was profitable for the final quarter of the 2020 calendar year.
'Whilst this is a strong performance, the company notes that due to the project-based nature of the company's revenue streams and some seasonality in the business in the short term it does not imply the Company will always be profitable on a monthly basis going forward.'
The formal sale process, launched in October 2020, continued to progress as planned.
The company is continuing to engage in conversations as the board evaluates the best options to accelerate the growth of the business.
