StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences reported positive data from a clinical study in Brazil investigating nasally administered Foralumab in Covid-19 patients.
The direct delivery of Foralumab to the nasal passage and respiratory tract rapidly suppressed lung inflammation, as evident from CT scans, the company said.
It added that the treatment also improved the senses of smell and taste in treated patients.
Tiziana noted that since the anti-inflammatory effect was through modulation of the immune system, the therapy might also be useful for newly identified Covid-19 variants in UK, South Africa and Brazil.
'We are delighted with the promising clinical data showing evidence of the positive effect of nasally administered Foralumab in Covid-19 mediated pulmonary and systemic inflammation,' chief executive Kunwar Shailubhai said.
'This is a first-in-class and scientifically logical approach to modulate the host immune system to fight the inflammatory reaction to SARS-CoV2 (Covid-19 virus).'
'The clinical data demonstrates the safety of nasally administered Foralumab and provides evidence of anti-inflammatory effects, which will further support our upcoming phase-two clinical study with nasally administered Foralumab in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.'
At 8:46am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
