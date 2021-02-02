StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve booked a 46% rise in annual profit, as margin strength helped offset a fall in revenue pinned on the pandemic.
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations in the year through September increased to £7.8 million, up fro £5.3 million year-on-year, even as revenue fell 7.7% from £195.7 million.
Sureserve upped its dividend to 1p per share, doubling it from 0.5p year-on-year.
The company said 77% of its revenue for the current financial year was covered by an order book worth £355.8 million, 'providing good visibility of non-volatile revenue streams'.
It added that it had made a 'strong' start to the year, continuing positive momentum.
'We have a solid platform for further growth, underpinned by our continued focus on regulatory-driven sustainable revenues and targeting growth both organically and through acquisition,' chairman Bob Holt said.
