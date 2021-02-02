StockMarketWire.com - Biomass and forestry management business Active Energy said it had conditionally raised gross proceeds of £7 million through an equity placing and CLN restructuring.
In total, 700,000,000 shares would be issued, the company said.
The fundraising and the CLN restructuring would require shareholding backing at a meeting on 19 February.
'The fundraise and the CLN restructuring represent significant milestones for AEG and will allow AEG to progress and accelerate its business plans for CoalSwitch and the Lumberton site,' it added.
At 8:57am: [LON:AEG] Active Energy Group share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
