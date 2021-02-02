StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said it had placed a $100 million senior secured bond to repay existing loans and develop the Bretana oil field in Peru.
The three-year bond had a fixed coupon of 12% and a borrowing limit of $125 million.
It was expected to close on or about February 16, subject to customary closing conditions.
At 8:59am: [LON:PTAL] share price was 0p at 8.5p
