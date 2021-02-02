StockMarketWire.com - Mineral explorer and developer Alba Mineral Resources said results from the ongoing phase 1 drilling programme at the Clogau-St David's gold mine led to discovery of a vein system that extends 66 metres below the deepest previously worked zone at the Llechfraith mine area.
The company said it had now applied for a bespoke water discharge permit to allow lower workings in the Llechfraith shaft to be dewatered in order to undertake underground drilling and bulk sampling directly from that zone.
'Ultimately, assuming that sampling programme stacks up well, we would then look to sink an extension to the main shaft some 60 metres down from No 4 Level, with several new levels then being driven across from the extended shaft in order to be able to access the lode structure at a number of intervals.,' it added.
At 9:02am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.46p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: