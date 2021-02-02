StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel developer Quadrise Fuels said work was continuing on a second-phase study and planning preparations for a larger industrial-scale trial at a client's facility in Morocco.
The work followed completion of a pilot trial at one of the client's industrial facilities in the north African nation.
The purpose of the industrial trial was to de-risk commercial roll-out and fast-track a phase-two commercial trial, which was similar in scale and would utilise the same Quadrise MSAR trial equipment.
'Pending a positive outcome of the industrial-scale trial, a new agreement will be finalised for the phase-two trial that is being planned to follow the industrial trial and is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of 2021,' the company said.
'The phase-two commercial trial is expected to be the final precursor to commercial roll-out.'
At 9:03am: [LON:QFI] Quadrise Fuels International PLC share price was 0p at 1.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
