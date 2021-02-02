StockMarketWire.com - Telcoms products maker Filtronic reported narrower losses in the first half of the year as lower costs offset a slip in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 November 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £143 million from £671 million year-on-year as revenue declined to £7.1 million from £7.5 million.
The company reported no exceptional costs for the half year, compared with an £825,000 cost in the prior-year period.
Post period, the company won a contract from a new major UK defence customer for the development and supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over £1 million, Filtronic said.
'Whilst the impact of Covid-19 on the outlook remains uncertain, the fundamentals of the Group remain intact with year-on-year growth of EBITDA anticipated for FY2021 despite the disruption we are seeing in the wider economy,' it added.
