StockMarketWire.com - Online card company Moonpig made a strong market debut in London after it priced an initial public offering that had given it an initial market value of £1.2 billion.
The company's shares had risen 24% to 435p in early trading on Monday above their IPO price of 350p.
'Listing on the London Stock Exchange is an incredibly special milestone and will provide new opportunities for the business,' chief executive Nickyl Raithatha said.
'We are confident that Moonpig Group will continue to make gifting even more effortless for millions of people across the UK and internationally.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
