Venture capital company Draper Esprit said its investment valuation in UiPath, a robotic process automation software business, had jumped following the latter's uplift in valuation.

Based on the valuation implied by the fundraising, Draper Esprit's gross fair value was approximately £115 million, representing an uplift of £78 million to the September 2020 fair value of £37 million.

UiPath announced on Monday that it had raised $750 million via fundraising round at a $35 billion valuation.




