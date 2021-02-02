StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital company Draper Esprit said its investment valuation in UiPath, a robotic process automation software business, had jumped following the latter's uplift in valuation.
Based on the valuation implied by the fundraising, Draper Esprit's gross fair value was approximately £115 million, representing an uplift of £78 million to the September 2020 fair value of £37 million.
UiPath announced on Monday that it had raised $750 million via fundraising round at a $35 billion valuation.
At 9:24am: [LON:GROW] Draper Esprit PLC share price was 0p at 634p
