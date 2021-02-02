StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare REIT posted a positive second-quarter performance and upped its dividend for the period.
The company's EPRA net asset value per share nudged up to 108.2p at the end of December, up from 108.0p at the end of September.
Target Healthcare REIT said the rise reflected valuation uplifts across the portfolio from modest yield tightening and annual rental uplifts.
It declared a second interim dividend of 1.68p per share, representing an increase of 0.6% on the 2020 financial year quarterly dividends.
As at 1 February, vaccinations had been made available to residents and staff in all of the company's care homes, with substantial uptake across each group.
There were currently confirmed Covid-19 cases in 2.1% of total portfolio beds across 11 care homes.
That was down from the peak of 3.2% suspected or confirmed cases of total portfolio beds across 32 care homes during the third week of April 2020.
