StockMarketWire.com - LondonMetric Property said it had acquired £21.9 million of convenience service stations across three separate transactions reflecting a blended net initial yield of 5.1%.
The seven assets had a WAULT of 18 years and benefitted from contractual rental uplifts, the company said.
Four modern Co-op convenience service stations in Basingstoke, Dagenham and South Wales were acquired for £12.5 million.
Two London convenience service stations in Stamford Hill and Plumstead were acquired for £5.4 million through a sale and leaseback arrangement with TG Convenience Stores.
A new Shell and Budgens service station in Worcester acquired for £4.0 million.
Separately, LondonMetric said it had sold £4.2 million of Kwik Fit service stations and IMO car washes at a net initial yield of 4.7%.
At 9:36am: [LON:LMP] Londonmetric Property PLC share price was 0p at 229.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
