StockMarketWire.com - African phosphate explorer and developer Kropz said the Elandsfontein phosphate project located in South Africa remained on tract to achieve production in fourth quarter 2021.
The present focus was primarily on the site-based construction activities, which wqere permitted to continue under the current Level 3 restrictions, the company said.
'Earthworks are largely complete, and civil construction is advancing. Fabrication of structural steel, platework and piping has commenced, and the first major mechanical equipment has been delivered to site,' it added.
The company cautioned that the pandemic could, however, still adversely affect the schedule for Elandsfontein.
At 9:49am: [LON:KRPZ] share price was 0p at 5.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
