StockMarketWire.com - European Metals said initial results from its current drilling programme at the Cinovec project were either in line with, or better than its expectations.
Drilling of 12 of the 19 holes had been completed and the thirteenth hole is currently underway at the Cinovec project, in which the company held a 49% interest.
The best intercept was returned from the hole CIS-22, with an interval of 28 meters averaging 0.27% of tin.
'The primary purpose of the programme is to convert a larger portion of the resource to the measured category to provide greater certainty to the financial model and security for the financiers we are currently in discussions with,' the company said.
'It is important to note that the first stage of the proposed process, the wet magnetic separation has the effect of greatly increasing the grade of lithium oxide in the concentrate to approximately 2.85%,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
