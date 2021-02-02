StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Cadogan Petroleum said its production for 2020 was 106,400 barrels, up 1.5% from a year earlier.
This production result was achieved despite 'the heavy impact of covid-19 pandemic and 5.5 months shut-down of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-Monastyrets-3 wells due to the expiry of the lease contract, which extension was awarded in June 2020 for a new term,' the company said.
At 9:56am: [LON:CAD] Cadogan Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
