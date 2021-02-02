StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer The Hut Group, or THG, said it had completed its planned acquisition of Dermstore.
The deal was first announced on 29 December.
'THG's acquisition of the US number 1 pure-play online prestige skincare business means over 20% of the group's sales are now within the US, presenting an exciting opportunity to further scale the wider group in a key global market,' executive chairman Matthew Moulding said.
At 10:00am: [LON:THG] THG Holdings share price was 0p at 633p
