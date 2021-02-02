StockMarketWire.com - The board of InnovaDerma noted the announcement by Creightons on Tuesday moring and confirmed it had rejected a possible all-share offer for the company.
The beauty and personal care developer said the board unanimously rejected the proposal on the basis that it “significantly undervalued” Innovaderma and its standalone prospects.
Consumer goods company Creightons said this morning that it made a preliminary approach on 26 January to the board of Innovaderma regarding a possible offer. This approach was rejected by the Innovaderma board on 29 January.
At 1:36pm: [LON:IDP] InnovaDerma Plc share price was 0p at 59p
