StockMarketWire.com - Technology business investor Vela Technologies said has agreed to invest £150,000 in Spinnaker Opportunities (to be re-named Kanabo Group).
The investment is part of Spinnaker's placing and subscription to raise £6 million in conjunction with its reverse takeover acquisition of Kanabo Research Limited.
Kanabo is an Israeli-founded medical cannabis company that makes vaporisers and CBD products.
Admission of the enlarged share capital of Spinnaker to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 16 February, after which Vela will hold approximately 0.6% of the issued share capital.
At 2:04pm: [LON:VELA] Vela Technologies share price was 0p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
