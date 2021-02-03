StockMarketWire.com - Food court and publishing group Time Out said it entered into a management agreement with developer Aldar Properties to open a new market on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island.
The food market was expected to open in 2023 and would be the company's second in the United Arab Emirates, with a Dubai market set to open in the first half of 2021.
Time Out would receive a share of revenues and profits, subject to a guaranteed management fee, but would not contribute to the capital cost of the site.
Time Out said the market would span over 35,000 square feet and include 15 restaurateurs, three bars and a cultural and entertainment space.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: