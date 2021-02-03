StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods said it had acquired advisor Montagu for up to £2.34 million
Montagu was established in 1996 and provided wealth management advice and administration for over 150 private and corporate clients with around £80 million of assets under advice.
Montagu was based in Twickenham and employed four staff, all of whom would remain with Mattioli Woods following completion.
'Like Mattioli Woods, the business specialises in the provision of fee-based financial planning advice,' the company said.
'The complementary product offerings provide scope for potential revenue synergies, while maintaining the strong cultural commitment of both companies to putting clients first.'
The deal involved an initial payment of £1.39 million and another £0.95 million subject to revenue targets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: