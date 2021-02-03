StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical companies GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac announced a new €150 million collaboration to jointly develop mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.
GSK said it would support the manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in 2021.
The development programme would begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval, the companies said.
'This collaboration will build on CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV, which is currently in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and on CureVac's ability to optimise mRNA for a strong immune response, manufacturability, and stability at standard 2-8 degrees celsius cold chain conditions for vaccines,' the companies added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
