StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital services provider Totally said its urgent care and planned care divisions had won a further contract extension and new contract, respectively.
Subsidiary Vocare had secured a six-month contract extension to 30 September from the South West London Commissioning Group worth around £7.2 million.
The planned care division had won a contract to provide occupational physiotherapy services to four police forces in the South West of England.
That contract was set to commence on 1 March and would run for a period of three years, with an option to extend the contract term for a further two years thereafter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: