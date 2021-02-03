StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer Scancell said a vaccine partnership with charity Cancer Research UK had been terminated by mutual agreement.
Scancell cited the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cancer Research UK's 're-evaluation of their collaboration model', for the decision.
The pair had formed a clinical development partnership for Scancell's ImmunoBody vaccine, SCIB2, for the treatment of patients with solid tumours.
Cancer Research UK was meant to fund and sponsor a UK-based clinical trial of SCIB2 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with solid tumours.
SCIB2 product rights would now revert to Scancell with no further commercial obligations to Cancer Research UK.
Scancell said it would explore options to advance the programme either in house or with another partner.
'We have enjoyed working with the team at Cancer Research UK but will now explore further options to advance the SCIB2 programme which we believe has the potential to provide a much-needed treatment option for patients suffering from a range of common solid tumours,' chief executive Cliff Holloway said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
