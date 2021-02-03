StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Glencore reporting a fall in annual production across most of its commodities as copper, cobalt and ferrrochrome output fell sharply in 2020, owing to a maintenance at its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The company left its annual production guidance unchanged.
Copper and Cobalt production fell 8%, 41% respectively, mainly reflecting Mutanda being on care and maintenance in 2020, the company said.
Lead, nickel, ferrochrome coal and oil production fell 7%, 9%, 28%, 24%, and 29% respectively, while zinc, gold and silver production were higher.
'Required Covid-19 related mandatory suspensions and international mobility restrictions significantly impacted 2020 production of ferrochrome in South Africa, oil in Chad and nickel at Koniambo,' the company said.
'Furthermore, various proactive market-related supply reductions were initiated in H2 2020, primarily with respect to coal production from Australia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: