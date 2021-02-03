StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rainbow Rare Earths said additional high-grade rare earth elements mineralisation in 'exceptionally' thick veins had been reported at its Gakara project in Burundi.
The company said that grades of up to 50% total rare earth oxide were identified at Burima and Kivungwe - two targets originally highlighted in a geological study announced last May.
An ongoing trenching programme had uncovered breccia-type zones of mineralisation with widths of between 0.6 metres and 1.8 metres -- the widest high-grade zones uncovered within the licence area to date.
'These very positive exploration results further reinforce Gakara's significant potential as a 10,000 - 20,000 tonnes per annum concentrate producing operation,' chief executive George Bennett said.
Bennett said the company would continue to review the two targets, alongside other areas, to finalise a drilling programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
