StockMarketWire.com - Online career development platform Dev Clever said first-quarter revenue was similar to that achieved in the whole of the previous financial year, thanks to better-than-expected booking revenue.
Booking revenues were substantially ahead of management's expectations and, as a result, the company said it expects the 'rapid acceleration' to continue throughout the remainder of FY 2021.
In the last financial year, ended 31 October 2020, the company achieved accounting revenues of £1.2 million and booking revenues of £2.4 million, representing an increase from £480,000 and £500,000 respectively from the previous financial year and in line with management's expectations.
'The EdTech sector is evolving more rapidly as home schooling and adaptation of technology solutions is gathering pace at a considerably faster rate than most anticipated one or two years ago. We certainly expect these growth trends to accelerate further,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: