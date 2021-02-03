StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain reported improved cryptocurrency income as mining margins improved amid increasing crypto prices in January. Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in January amounted to £2.48 million, up from £1.63 million seen in December.
Argo generated this income at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 71% for the month of January, up from December's 60%.
At 8:25am: [LON:ARGO] Argo Group Ltd share price was 0p at 18.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
