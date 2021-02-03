StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences sector Intuitive Investments said it had invested £175,000 to acquire 2,187,500 million ordinary shares of Evgen Pharma at a price of 8 pence per share.
The investment was part of the fundraising announced by Evgen on 2 February 2021.
'The Investment is conditional upon, amongst other things, the resolutions being passed at Evgen's forthcoming general meeting on 3 March 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
