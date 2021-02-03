StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had secured two additional prospecting licences in the southern section of the Kalahari suture zone in Botswana and commenced an extensive work programme.
The company now had licences totalling 7,573.1km squared on the KSZ.
'The new work programme will significantly widen our search in our efforts to discover commercial mineral deposits,' the company said.
At 9:12am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
