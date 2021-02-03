StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said a second-phase drilling programme had commenced at the Eureka copper-gold deposit in central Zambia.
A follow-up drilling of around 1,600 metres would test the deposit strike extent and further define the internal grade and continuity of the mineralisation.
The aim was to define a copper resource sufficient to support an open pit mining operation for a minimum of three years.
Plans were being prepared to excavate a box-cut at the base of the current open pit to obtain a bulk sample and provide break points for benches.
A number of Zambia-based open-pit contractors had submitted tenders for the pit operation and a contract was expected to be awarded shortly.
