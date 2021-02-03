StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had recorded positive soil sampling and magnetic surveying results from its Mt Tobin Silver project in Nevada.
Silver-in-soil anomalies were defined over strike length of 1,200 metres and widths of 75 metres-to-200 metres.
There was a maximum value of 15.7 parts per million of silver in soils against anomaly thresholds of 0.5 and 1ppm.
'It is pleasing to report positive results from our continuing exploration at Mt Tobin,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'The strong association of magnetic and silver-in-soil anomalies containing up to 15.7ppm silver makes for an exciting exploration target. Follow up field evaluation of these anomalies is now planned.'
At 9:32am: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: