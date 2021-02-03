StockMarketWire.com - Gold production and exploration company Hummingbird Resources reported a decline in annual gold production and sales following lower quarterly output in the fourth quarter, citing logistical challenges.
Full-year 2020 production was 101,069oz of gold on sales of 104,174 oz, down from 115,649oz on sales 112,686oz.
Production in Q4 fell to 22,012oz from 24,722 ounces in Q3.
'2020 has been a challenging year in which to operate and many of these logistical challenges remain,' the company said.
For 2021, the company guided production of between 100,000 to 110,000oz of gold, with AISC of US$1,250 to 1,350/oz on gold sold.
'We have a more modest 2021 production outlook which we believe is achievable and will establish a solid footing for the company as we generate circa $70 million of project level EBITDA at current gold prices, the company said.
At 9:36am: [LON:HUM] Hummingbird Resources share price was 0p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
